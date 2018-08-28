Iraqi delegation, Kurdish parties reach initial coalition deal

A delegation of Iraq's four major political blocs reached an initial coalition agreement with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) during a meeting in Erbil on Monday, according to delegation head Nsar al-Rubaie.

The KDP and PUK are expected to give their answer to the proposal on Tuesday.

The delegation included representatives of Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's Sairoon, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's Nasr (Victory) Coalition, Ammar al-Hakim's al-Hikma and Ayad al-Allawi's al-Watanyah.

The representatives also met with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Masoud Barzani, whose KDP won 25 parliament seats in the May 12 elections.

According to a statement by Barzani, the parties emphasized the principle of equality in partnership, alliance and administration in Iraqi politics.

The statement also said the parties discussed "the political errors of the post-2003 phase in Iraqi political process and governance," focusing on "those mechanisms which can prevent the repetition of the errors."

Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani also met Monday with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh Brett McGurk to discuss the formation of a new government and recent developments in Iraq.

The two talked in a closed-door meeting in the prime minister's residence in Erbil.

In recent weeks, McGurk has frequently met with various political entities in Iraq over the formation of the new government.

Last week, al-Sadr's Sairoon, which gained the most votes in the election, joined up with Nasr, the Hikma Movement and al-Watanyah to form a major parliamentary bloc. If they can gain the support of Sunni and Kurdish parties, the bloc might be able to form a governing coalition.

Iraq's election commission on Monday told parties planning to form parliamentary alliances to officially register.

According to the final results of Iraq's parliamentary election, the Sairoon coalition won 54 seats in parliament, followed by the Hashd al-Shaabi-led coalition with 47 seats and the Nasr coalition with 42 seats.

The KDP won 25 seats, up from 19 in the 2014 election.

The poll was the first parliamentary election since the country announced the defeat of the Daesh terrorist group after a three-year war.