Iraqi PM Abadi takes over as head of Hashd al-Shaabi

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has taken over as head of Hashd al-Shaabi, a predominantly Shiite contingent of the army, while removing Falih al-Fayyadh from his post.

According to a written statement from the prime minister's press office yesterday, Abadi stated that he would continue his support during his visit to the headquarters of the Shiite force in Baghdad.

Hashd al-Shaabi, or the Popular Mobilization Units, is seeking to become a key political player in Iraq as well as the military after proving itself to be a formidable force on the battlefield.