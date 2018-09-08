Basra airport targeted by three rockets, no casualties reported

Three Katyusha rockets struck the outer perimeter of Basra's airport on Saturday, local security sources said.

An official at the Iraqi airport said there was no disruption to operations, and flights were taking off and landing as normal.

No casualties or damage had been reported and it was not yet known who launched the attack, which came after five days of violent demonstrations that have damaged government buildings, political party offices and the Iranian consulate.

Hundreds of protesters stormed and set fire to the Iranian consulate in Iraq's southern city of Basra earlier on Friday, an AFP photographer said, as they vented their anger over poor public services. After the demonstrations intensified and the mission was set ablaze, Iran closed the Shalamjah border with Iran.

Thousands of demonstrators rallied outside the building while hundreds stormed into the consulate and set it ablaze, the photographer said.

One protester has died and 11 more were wounded during demonstrations, local security and health sources said.