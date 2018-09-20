Turkey to continue anti-terror ops abroad; Manbij, Idlib deals crucial, NSC says

The National Security Council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met late Thursday and reiterated Turkey's resolve in anti-terror operations abroad, particularly the necessity of implementing the Manbij road map and the Idlib deal in Syria.

Turkey has ramped up its anti-terror operations abroad recently. With Turkish warplanes conducting airstrikes against the PKK and its Syrian wing People's Protection Units (YPG) in Iraq and Syria, the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has also brought home many terror suspects including those with ties to Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

The statement also added that Turkey and Russia's deal for ensuring a cease-fire in the contested Syrian province of Idlib is crucial.

The recent agreement signed between Turkey and Russia, which foresees preserving the de-escalation zone in the northwestern province of Idlib, has been praised internationally and has also been embraced by locals as it has lessened their concerns of a possible humanitarian disaster.

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the U.S. focuses on the withdrawal of the YPG from the city in order to stabilize the region.

Both countries conducted more than 40 rounds of separate coordinated patrols in the region between areas liberated by Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield and Manbij, according to Turkish officials.

Separate patrols in the region began June 18, however, joint patrols have yet to be conducted.