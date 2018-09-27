US too 'biased' to be lone mediator, Palestine's Abbas tells UN

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the members of the United Nations on Thursday to work toward a political solution to the conflict with Israel, calling the United States too "biased" to serve as a lone mediator.

Abbas said economic and humanitarian support in the occupied West Bank and Gaza cannot be a substitute for a political situation to the conflict with Israel.

He also stated that the Trump administration has undermined the two-state solution.

Abbas called on U.S. President Donald Trump to rescind his decisions recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and cutting aid to the Palestinians, which he said had undermined the two-state solution to the Middle East conflict.

"With all of these decisions, this administration has reneged on all previous U.S. commitments, and has undermined the two-state solution," Abbas said in his address to the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

"I renew my call to President Trump to rescind his decisions and decrees regarding Jerusalem, refugees and settlements."

Abbas said the U.S. has "reneged on its agreements," and for that reason, Palestine cannot uphold their end of the deal.

"The U.S. cannot be a mediator alone because it is too biased toward Israel," he said, adding that Washington could join the quartet of states working toward a solution.

Abbas said the Palestinian people would not resort to violence despite broken promises by the U.S. and Israel.

He said, "We are not redundant. Why are we treated as redundant people who should be gotten rid of?"

Abbas spoke after months of tensions between Israeli forces and Hamas, the Palestinian group that rules Gaza.