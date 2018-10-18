Palestinians targeted on eve of local elections in Israel

Before almost every election Israel's tensions with Palestinians and Palestinian factions are escalated by Israeli politicians as part of their election campaign. Israelis are going to vote for municipalities and other bodies for local administrations at the end of this month. Therefore, it is widely seen that Israeli politicians base their campaigns on anti-Palestinian sentiment, particularly exploiting the new illegal settlement issue. Moreover, racist campaigns, slogans and banners are widely visible as well.

One of the most remarkable racist slogans on a street sign was seen in Ramle where the right-wing parties are generally receiving more support. The right-wing Habayit Hayehudi party put up advertisements in Ramle's streets, depicting a veiled woman in front of sacred Jewish signs. The statement under the depiction reads, "There are hundreds of cases of assimilation in Ramle and nobody cares. Tomorrow it could be your daughter."

Another statement, which aims to convince residents why they should vote for that party, said, "Only a strong Habayit Hayehudi can preserve Jewish Ramle." In fact, Ramle is mostly populated by Jews but does include Palestinians as members of both faiths struggle to live together despite Israel's discriminatory policies. Worse, the party's main office defended the signs, saying "the party's position on assimilation is clear: The Jewish people must preserve its national character and preserve its tradition, religion, culture and heritage. At the same time, it is proper to preserve an honorable campaign style."

In a similar fashion, the Likud Party in its campaign in Tel Aviv used the slogan of "It is us or them." In one of the posters, a masked Palestinian was shown with a flag above the words, "The Islamic Movement in Jaffa." On the other side of the same poster there was an Israeli flag under the words, "The Hebrew city." At the bottom it read, "Only the Likud, the Right of Tel Aviv." In another poster there was an image of African migrants, who were waving an Eritrean flag. The statement on this poster read, "City of infiltrators." Similar to Ramle, Tel Aviv-Jaffa is composed of mixed ethnicities and faiths.