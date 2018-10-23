Saudi king and crown prince meet with family of slain journalist Khashoggi

Trump says 'not satisfied' with Saudi explanations of Khashoggi's death

Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have received members of the family of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the royal palace in Riyadh, the SPA news agency reported Tuesday.

The king and the crown prince offered their condolences to Khashoggi's brother Sahl bin Ahmed Khashoggi and his son Salah Jamal Khashoggi, according to the report.

Sahl and Salah expressed their thanks to the king and the crown prince, it said.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and vocal critic of Prince Mohammed, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

After more than two weeks of vehemently denying Khashoggi was dead, the Saudi government on Saturday said he was killed in a fight inside the consulate and said the murder was not state-sanctioned.

Khashoggi was a U.S. resident and had lived in self-imposed exile in Virginia since 2017, shortly after Prince Mohammed was appointed heir to the throne.