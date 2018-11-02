Gunmen open fire on bus carrying Christians in Egypt, killing at least 7 people

Unknown gunmen have attacked a bus carrying Coptic Christians in southern Egypt, killing at least seven people, a church official says.

14 others were injured when gunmen started shooting at the bus after intercepting it en route to St Samuel monastery in the southern province of Minya, church spokesman Bishop Boulis Halim told dpa.

There was no immediate comment from police.

Egypt has seen a spate of militant attacks since 2013, when the army deposed president Mohammad Morsi, the country's first democratically elected leader, following mass protests against his rule.

riday's attack is the second of its kind near the same monastery within the last year and a half.

In May of 2017, 29 people were killed when unknown attackers opened fire on two buses carrying Christians to the Saint Samuel Monastery.

Shortly afterward, the Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

Egypt's Christians account for some 10 percent of the country's 100 million people.