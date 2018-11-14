Israeli Defense Minister Lieberman expected to step down

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman is expected to step down after dayslong Israeli raid sparked tensions in the blockaded Gaza Strip and disagreements in the cabinet, Israeli news outlets reported Wednesday.

Reuters announced Lieberman's resignation on Wednesday but quickly withdrew the report. Lieberman is scheduled to deliver a statement later Wednesday. His office said he would address media at 1100 GMT after convening a special session of his party. A Lieberman spokesman declined to comment on the content of his planned announcement.

"He is thinking of quitting," the source told Reuters, after Lieberman's office said he had opposed a security cabinet decision on Tuesday to stop attacks in Gaza, where a ceasefire agreed by Palestinian resistance factions ended a two-day surge in fighting.

Israel's Haaretz newspaper reported sources close to Lieberman saying that he does intend to step down and has been planning the move for some time, feeling he "isn't leading the defense establishment to the place he wants to go".

Lieberman, one of the hawkish figures in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet that include various right-wing parties, was considered responsible for the botched Israeli raid in Gaza on Sunday, which sparked tensions with the Palestinian factions in the blockaded strip.

The clash that resulted from the blown covert operation killed seven Palestinians, including a local Hamas military commander, as well as an Israeli army officer.

Palestinian militants responded with rocket and mortar fire, as well as an anti-tank missile that hit a bus Hamas says was being used by Israeli soldiers. A soldier was severely wounded in the attack.

The latest violence, which saw seven Gazans killed in 24 hours as the Israeli aerial bombardment flattened buildings and sent fireballs and plumes of smoke into the sky, was the worst between Israel and Palestinian militants since a 2014 war.

Lieberman from the secularist right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party and Education Minister Naftali Bennett from the Orthodox Jewish religious Jewish Home party also reportedly opposed to the Egypt-brokered cease-fire announced by Palestinians factions in the Security Cabinet meeting, saying they favored a stronger response.

Lieberman's departure would probably also mean withdrawing his party from the ruling coalition with Netanyahu's center-right Likud. Without its five seats in the 120-member parliament, Netanyahu would be left with a majority of just a single seat. That could prompt Netanyahu to consider bringing forward a national election slated for November 2019.

Lieberman, a former foreign minister, received the defense portfolio in May 2016. Despite his hawkish talk on Gaza, he has been criticized by another far-right party within the coalition, the Jewish Home, as easily swayed by a cautious military brass.

Born in the former Soviet Union, Lieberman's voter base is made up of fellow Russian-speaking immigrants, and rightists and secularists who share his hostility to Israel's Arab minority and the religious authority wielded by ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.