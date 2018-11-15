Saudi attorney general seeks death penalty for 5 suspects in Khashoggi murder

Saudi attorney general said Thursday that death penalty is being sought against five suspects in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder in Istanbul consulate, while 11 suspects in total have been referred to the court.

In a televised a statement, Saud al-Mujeb said that Khashoggi died due to high dose of drugs given by his murderers, his body was dismembered after and transferred outside the consulate compound.

The journalist's body parts were then handed over to an agent outside the consulate grounds, he said, adding that the prosecutor's office possess the presumptive image of local collaborator who received Khashoggi's dead body.

The person who ordered Khashoggi's killing was the head of the negotiation team sent to repatriate him, al-Mujeb said.

He added that Saud al-Qahtani, a former advisor to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is also under investigation and barred from traveling abroad.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...