Car bombing kills 2, wounds 11 in northern Iraq's Tal Afar

Two people were killed and 11 others injured in a car bombing on Tuesday in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, according to the Iraqi Defense Ministry.

A car-bomb went off in Turkmen-majority city of Tal Afar, 60 kilometers (38 miles) west of provincial capital Mosul, the ministry said in a statement.

Daesh terror group later claimed responsibility for the attack, confirming Iraqi government's suspictions.

In the summer of 2014, Daesh overran much of northern and western Iraq.

Last year, Iraqi officials declared that Daesh's military presence in the country had been neutralized following a three-year conflict with the army backed by the U.S.-led coalition.

Nevertheless, Iraqi forces continue to carry out frequent operations with the aim of decisively ending the group's lingering presence.