Authorities in the United Arab Emirates said that a rescue helicopter crashed in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday, killing all the crew members.

The plane was on a rescue mission in the Jebel Jais mountainous area in Ras Al Khaimah, the country's General Civil Aviation Authority said.

No details were given on the cause of the crash or the number of dead.

The ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, ordered an investigation into the crash.