100 Palestinian prisoners injured as Israeli forces raid prison

At least 100 Palestinian prisoners were wounded as Israeli forces raided Ofer Military Prison west of Ramallah on Tuesday morning, a Palestinian organization said.

According to a statement by the Palestinian Society of Prisoners, Israeli forces fired rubber bullets, tear gas and sound bombs and used police dogs and truncheons against inmates. Three wards were completely burned, the report said.

Most of the inmates were wounded by rubber bullets. At least 20 detainees were treated in Israeli hospitals, and the rest were sent back to prison.

The statement said Palestinian prisoners resisted the raids, and that the situation could worsen in coming hours. It said prisoners have rejected food since Monday, and certain parts of the prison had been closed.

The statement also noted that Israeli forces attacked Palestinian prisoners in an unprecedented manner, in some cases endangering the lives of the inmates.

A statement by the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) also said the Metzada unit, the Israeli prison special operations unit, attacked prisoners in the Ofer prison.

About 1,000 Palestinians are held at the Ofer Military Prison. According to official Palestinian sources, about 6,000 Palestinians — including 450 administrative detainees, 54 women and 250 women — are detained in Israeli prisons.

The practice of administrative detention permits Israel to detain Palestinians for one to six months depending on intelligence on the suspect.

On Monday, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian in an alleged stabbing attempt in the West Bank, according to local media.

Palestine's WAFA news agency said Israeli soldiers shot Mohammed Fawzi Adevi, 36, at the Huwara military checkpoint in southern Nablus.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said a Palestinian who attempted to a stabbing attack was shot by Israeli soldiers.

While Israeli forces continue violations against Palestinians for allegedly "attempting to stab" or "car-ramming attempts," human rights organizations accuse Israel of executions of Palestinians.