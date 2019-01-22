Talks to form government continue in KRG

Parties in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq are still continuing their negotiations on the formation of the government following the parliamentary elections on Sept. 30, 2018.

As a part of the negotiations, Masoud Barzani, chairman of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and Jalal Talabani, chairman of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), met to iron out the issues on the matter in the second biggest city in the region, Sulaymaniyah.

The distribution of posts and the post for the parliamentary speaker were the main agenda topics discussed in the meeting.

The KDP is also expected to meet with the opposition Change Movement party (Gorran) in the upcoming period. According to the media reports, major issues regarding the distribution of posts have been resolved.

Reportedly, Nechirvan Barzani, incumbent prime minister of the KRG, will be the new president of the region.