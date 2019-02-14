Netanyahu’s office deletes tweet calling for Arab-supported 'war with Iran'

A controversial tweet sent by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office was deleted on Wednesday shortly after it sparked an uproar on social media.

"What is important about this meeting. And it is not in secret, because there are many of those - is that this is an open meeting with representatives of leading Arab countries, that are sitting down together with Israel in order to advance the common interest of war with Iran," the deleted tweet sent at 7:15 p.m. said.

Netanyahu frequently boasts of warming behind-the-scenes contacts with Arab leaders, who very rarely appear in public with the Israeli prime minister.

The replacement tweet was a bit milder, swapping the words "war with Iran" for "combating Iran."

The tweet was sent after Netanyahu met Oman's foreign minister on the sidelines of a U.S.-sponsored Middle East conference in Warsaw and hinted that other Arab countries represented there were engaging with Israel.

Oman does not formally recognize Israel. Nor do Saudi Arabia or United Arab Emirates, which share Israel's concerns about Iranian actions in the region and also sent envoys to Warsaw.

Netanyahu said "many" are following Oman's lead, "and, may I say, including at this conference."

The United States hopes the Warsaw gathering will ratchet up pressure against Iran despite concerns among major European countries about heightened tensions with Tehran. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, blasting Netanyahu, called the meeting "Warsaw Circus" in a tweet.