Giza Pyramids turned into marathon track

Professional and amateur runners have visited Egypt to participate in a marathon at an unusual venue: around the Pyramids of Giza.

The event was part of an effort to promote Egypt as a destination for sports tourism.

Egypt's ministers of tourism, antiquities and youth all participated in the race on Friday, along with visitors from 75 different countries, according to organizers.

Egypt has been trying to attract tourists, an important source of foreign currency, since visitors fled after the 2011 uprising.

The runners chose between distances of 42 km, 21 km and 10 km.