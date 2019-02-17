Israel to slash $138M from funds to Palestine over prisoner stipends

Israel will deduct some $138 million from taxes that it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority in response to stipends the authority pays to families of Palestinians jailed for anti-Israel actions, the Israeli security cabinet said on Sunday.

The government's security Cabinet said Sunday that it was implementing a law passed in July allowing Israel to withhold funds used to pay stipends to Palestinian prisoners and their families from taxes Israel collects on the Palestinian Authority's behalf. The law has been decried by Palestinians as thievery.

Israel has repeatedly demanded that Palestine stop paying stipends to the prisoners and their families, saying they are a reward and encouragement for the prisoners' actions against it. Palestine says they are welfare payments to support the imprisoned and their families.

According to official Palestinian sources, about 6,000 Palestinians — including 250 children — are detained in Israeli prisons.

The freeze comes as the Palestinians face major budget cuts made last year after the United States slashed funding for the U.N.'s Palestinian refugee program UNRWA and for development programs in the Palestinian territories. The U.N.'s World Food Programme also cut back services due to funding shortages.