   
MIDEAST
CATEGORIES

Fire kills mother, 2 children in northern Iraq’s Dohuk province

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published 25.02.2019 17:47 Modified 25.02.2019 17:47

A fire broke out in the Dohuk province of northern Iraq Monday, killing three people including two children.

A house in the Aqrah village of Dohuk, the capital of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, burst into flames while a mother and two of her children were inside.

Another resident was also injured during the fire and taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire was brought under control after firefighters were dispatched to the area.

District Police Chief Bedirhan Kaçak told the local media that the cause of the fire has not been specified yet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in MidEast Saudi King Salman said Tuesday the kingdom was committed to an independent...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS