Fire kills mother, 2 children in northern Iraq’s Dohuk province

A fire broke out in the Dohuk province of northern Iraq Monday, killing three people including two children.

A house in the Aqrah village of Dohuk, the capital of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, burst into flames while a mother and two of her children were inside.

Another resident was also injured during the fire and taken to hospital for treatment.

The fire was brought under control after firefighters were dispatched to the area.

District Police Chief Bedirhan Kaçak told the local media that the cause of the fire has not been specified yet.