At least 20 killed, 40 injured in Cairo rail station fire

20 people have been killed and 40 others injured after a major fire erupted at the main train station in Cairo on Wednesday, Egyptian state TV reported.

Mohammed Said, the head of the Cairo Railroad hospital, said the death toll is expected to rise further following the blaze.

The fire is said to have been triggered by an explosion of a fuel tank on a speeding train that was heading into the Ramsis station in downtown Cairo.

Heavy black smoke is rising into the sky at the scene.

The daily Al-Ahram says the train crashed and the fuel tank exploded, causing the fire, but details were still not confirmed.