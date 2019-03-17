Israel's top court overturns ban on Arab party, disqualifies far-rightist

Israel's Arab lawmakers seek to take Jewish nation-state law to UN

Netanyahu says Israel is the state of Jews, not all citizens

Israel's top court disqualified on Sunday a far-right candidate from next month's national ballot and approved the candidacy of an Arab party, overturning March 6 decisions by the election board, a court statement said.

The Central Elections Committee had voted to bar the joint Arab party Raam-Balad from the election in accordance with a motion filed by conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling Likud party. Likud claims the Balad faction wants to eliminate Israel as a Jewish state and backs Palestinian and Lebanese militants.

Raam-Balad describes itself as a democratic movement opposed to Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory.

"We have a fierce argument with Zionism," Mansour Abbas, who heads the Raam faction, told Reuters.

Raam-Balad now holds eight of parliament's 120 seats. Candidates of other parties representing Israel's 20 percent Arab minority remain eligible to run.

The elections committee had also approved extreme-right Jewish Power's Michael Ben-Ari to run in the April polls, but the opposition left-wing Meretz party successfully appealed the decision to the supreme court.

Ben-Ari has come under fire for comments he made about Israeli Arabs, which Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said earlier this month amount to "incitement to racism."

Facing a corruption case and a merger of centrist parties that could defeat him, the conservative Netanyahu has allied with an ultra-nationalist list that includes the Jewish Power party to boost his chances.

His alliance has brought rare censure from the U.S. pro-Israel lobby and normally staunch Netanyahu backer AIPAC, which called Jewish Power a "racist and reprehensible party."

Jewish Power leaders call themselves successors to Kahane, a U.S.-born rabbi who served one term in parliament in the 1980s before his Kach party was banned by Israel as racist.

Washington branded the party a terrorist organization.

Kahane, who was assassinated in New York in 1990 by an Egyptian-born American gunman, advocated the "transfer" of Palestinians to neighboring Arab countries and a ban on intermarriage between Israeli Jews and Arabs.

Jewish Power currently has no parliament members, having not won enough votes in the previous elections.