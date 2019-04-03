Israel intensifies violence in illegally occupied West Bank

Palestinians in the illegally occupied West Bank are suffering from frequent Israeli raids that have resulted in the killing of one Palestinian yesterday morning, the Palestinian health ministry and residents said. The ministry said Mohammed Adwan, 23, was killed and three others were wounded. Two residents said soldiers arrived in the Qalandiya area to carry out arrests and young men threw stones at them.

The Israeli forces frequently carry out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians. In 2018, Israeli forces rounded up 6,489 Palestinians, including scores of women and children, in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip this year, according to official estimates. A total of 1,063 minors and 140 women were among those arrested in 2018, the Palestine Liberation Organization's Commission of Detainees and Ex-detainees Affairs said in a statement released in December.

Israeli violence has continued amid years-long diplomatic paralysis, diminishing hopes for peace and escalating Palestinian frustration with the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump, who Palestinians accuse of unfair bias toward Israel.