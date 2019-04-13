YPG terrorists move Assad regime's scrap military aircraft, equipment to Iraq

The YPG, PKK terrorist organization is moving Bashar al-Assad regime's old military aircraft and equipment to Iraq, security sources said Saturday.

The military vehicles, which were transported through the Simelka Gate at the Iraq-Syria border could be sold and serve as financial resources for the terrorist organization, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

The PYD/YPG is its Syrian branch, and also works under the label of the SDF.