   
MIDEAST
CATEGORIES

Daesh terrorists killed in attack on Saudi security building

ASSOCIATED PRESS
RIYADH
Published 21.04.2019 21:20

Saudi Arabia says four gunmen were killed and three security officers were wounded in an attack claimed by the Daesh terror group on a security building north of the capital, Riyadh.

The state-run al-Ekhbariya news channel reported Sunday that police had foiled the attack in Zulfi, a city about 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of the capital.

State-linked media said the attackers had tried to ram a car through the front of an Interior Ministry building but were stopped by security in a shootout.

State-linked media also reported videos circulating on social media showing dead gunmen with machine guns and explosive devices.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in MidEast Daesh terrorist group Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS