Anadolu Agency's office in Gaza Strip hit by Israel

The office of the Anadolu Agency in Gaza was hit by Israel, as the military continued its indiscriminate attacks on civilians and residential buildings, leaving a 14-month-old baby and a pregnant woman dead.

Presidency Communications Director Fahrettin Altun strongly condemned Israel for hitting Anadolu Agency's office in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian government also condemned the attack on Anadolu Agency, saying that by targeting the news agency, Israel is attempting to eliminate witnesses in preparation of a massacre in the blockaded strip.