   
MIDEAST
CATEGORIES

Iran's Zarif says Tehran not pulling out of nuclear deal

REUTERS
DUBAI
Published 08.05.2019 01:44
emEPA Photo/em
EPA Photo

Iran will reduce some "voluntary" commitments within its nuclear deal with world powers as a response to members' inability to resist U.S. pressure, but will not withdraw from it, state media on Wednesday quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying.

Iran's state media said earlier Tehran would write to the countries still signed up to the deal - U.S. allies Britain, France and Germany as well as Russia and China - on Wednesday to give them details about plans to "diminish its commitments" under the deal.

"Iran's future actions will be fully within the (nuclear deal), from which the Islamic Republic will not withdraw," Zarif said, according to state media. "The European Union and others ... did not have the power to resist U.S. pressure, therefore Iran ... will not carry out some voluntary commitments."

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in MidEast U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an unannounced visit to Baghdad...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS