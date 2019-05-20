   
MIDEAST
CATEGORIES

UN chief Guterres appeals for calm in US-Iran standoff

ASSOCIATED PRESS
DUBAI
Published 20.05.2019 21:46
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivers remarks to the press at the United Nations Headquarters on December 6, 2017 in New York City. (AFP Photo)
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivers remarks to the press at the United Nations Headquarters on December 6, 2017 in New York City. (AFP Photo)

The U.N. says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is asking all parties involved in escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran "to lower the rhetoric and lower the threshold of action as well."

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric reiterated to reporters Monday that "we are concerned about the rising rhetoric."

He said the secretary-general is also concerned at the rocket launch that seemed to be aimed toward the U.S. Embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Dujarrics said: "It is a very volatile region. Any developments, whether they are actions on the ground or whether they are rhetoric, can always be misinterpreted and can only heighten the risk of a volatile region becoming even more volatile."

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in MidEast Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he does not believe...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS