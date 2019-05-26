Saudi King Salman invites Qatari Emir Al-Thani to summits in Mecca

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received an invitation from Saudi King Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend two summits in Mecca, Director of Informatıon Office in Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Sunday.

The move comes two years after a handful of Arab states, led by Saudi Arabia, abruptly severed diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a blockade on the Gulf country, accusing it of supporting terrorism, a charge the state vehemently denies.

In January, Qatar's foreign minister voiced his country's readiness to discuss a possible means of resolving the ongoing crisis in inter-Arab relations, which first erupted in 2017, "without preconditions."