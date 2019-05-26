   
Saudi King Salman invites Qatari Emir Al-Thani to summits in Mecca

King Salman bin Abdulaziz receives Crown Prince Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani (L) of Qatar in Riyadh, in this February 17, 2015 handout picture. (Reuters Photo)
Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received an invitation from Saudi King Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to attend two summits in Mecca, Director of Informatıon Office in Qatar's Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Sunday.

The move comes two years after a handful of Arab states, led by Saudi Arabia, abruptly severed diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a blockade on the Gulf country, accusing it of supporting terrorism, a charge the state vehemently denies.

In January, Qatar's foreign minister voiced his country's readiness to discuss a possible means of resolving the ongoing crisis in inter-Arab relations, which first erupted in 2017, "without preconditions."

