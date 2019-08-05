Magnitude 5.2 quake shakes southwestern Iran

Iran's seismology center said early Monday that a magnitude 5.2 earthquake has rocked the country's south-west.

The report added the quake hit near the town of Cheram in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, about 544 kilometers (338 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran.

There were no immediate report of casualties in the city, which had a population of over 15,000, according to Iran's latest census in 2016.

The center says the quake happened at 00:21 local time, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

One more aftershock hit in 10 minutes, which the center says was magnitude 3.5.

Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake per day on average.