Palestinians slam US over removal from countries list

Palestinians condemned the U.S. State Department of deleting the name of Palestinian Authority (PA) from the list of countries on its official website, calling the latest U.S. move as "desperate attempts to wipe out the Palestinian cause and people."

Nabil Abu Rudaineh, the spokesperson for the PA presidency, said the removal of Palestine or any word that is related or refers to the Palestinians from the list of countries is "consistent with the ideas of the Israeli extreme right and an unprecedented descent in American foreign policy," reported the Jerusalem Post.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also slammed the U.S. move, saying in a press statement that "the current U.S. government implements the Israeli vision of destroying the two-state solution and escaping from its requirements." Palestinians have denounced Trump's peace effort and actions such as the U.S. recognition of contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital, along with the cancellation of hundreds of millions of dollars in American aid to the Palestinians, have prompted the Palestinians to cut off ties with the White House. Palestinian officials have also ruled out a role for the U.S. in peace talks.