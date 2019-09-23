12 terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq, southeastern Turkey

Turkish security forces neutralized 12 terrorists in counter terrorism operations at home and abroad, authorities said Monday.

The Interior Ministry said Turkish security forces neutralized nine terrorists in southeastern Şırnak province.

In a written statement, the ministry said that police and the Gendarmerie-a paramilitary police in Turkey — carried out a counter-terrorism operation in Şırnak's rural areas.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Security operations are still under way, the statement added.

Though the statement did not mention any specific terrorist group, Turkish forces have been conducting operations against the PKK terrorist organization in the region for over a long time.

Meanwhile, Turkish fighter jets "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in airstrikes on terrorist elements in northern Iraq, according to Defense Ministry.

The counter-terrorism operations were supported by the Turkish Armed Forces, police, gendarmerie, and the National Intelligence Service (MIT).

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

In mid-July and late August, Turkey also launched Operation Claw-2 and Operation Claw-3 in northern Iraq with the same purpose.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The terrorist YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.