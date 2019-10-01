1 killed, 200 injured as Iraqi police use live fire, tear gas to disperse protesters in Baghdad

One person was killed and 200 protesters were injured, most of them from tear gas inhalation and some by rubber bullets, in Iraqi capital Baghdad in the first major protest against Iraq's fragile, less than year-old government, according to a statement by Iraqi authorities.

The injured include 40 security personnel, said the statement.

"The capital Baghdad and a number of provinces witnessed protests demanding provision of public services and employment opportunities," the government said expressing its "regret for the violence that took place within the protests".

An unspecified number of injured were discharged from hospital after treatment, while 50 others are receiving medical care, the statement added.

Local media outlets however, reported that at least three people were killed by gunfire of Iraqi security and some 130 injured, most of whom were affected by tear gas shells.

Demonstrations erupted in Baghdad against the government led by Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi following calls by activists citing government's failure to improve the living standards of citizens and to implement its programs, according to eyewitnesses.

Protests took place also in a number of other provinces including Basra, Maysan, Dhi Qar and Al Diwaniyah.

More than 1,000 protesters had descended on the main Tahrir Square with Iraqi flags draped over their shoulders or wrapped around their foreheads.

"Those thieves robbed us!" they cried out in condemnation of the political class in Iraq, considered the 12th most corrupt country in the world by Transparency International.

Others were on the streets to protest at the lack of public services, including rampant power cuts, water shortages and unemployment, particularly among youth.

Iraqi police fire live bullets, tear gas and water cannons to disperse over 1,000 protesters in Baghdad, injuring more than 50 https://t.co/OlAUl4rZCy pic.twitter.com/BdZigSY2Du — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) October 1, 2019

And some carried portraits of Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi, who was this week removed from his post in Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service in a shock move.

Riot police cleared the square a first time but the demonstrators regrouped, making their way to a bridge into the high-security Green Zone where government offices and foreign embassies are present.

Security forces then fired a steady volley of live shots which continued even after the crowds had dispersed into adjacent neighborhoods.

A security source inside the Green Zone told AFP that reinforcements had been requested to prevent the protesters from entering the area.

The gathering was the biggest demonstration against Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi since he came to power in late October 2018.

The protests over poor services echoed those that engulfed the southern city of Basra last summer.

Despite simmering frustration with the premier, streets in Baghdad had remained relatively quiet, before a confluence of factors apparently reignited public anger.

Graduates have slammed the government for failing to hire them in a country where a vast majority of the labor force is employed by a bloated public infrastructure.

According to the World Bank, youth unemployment in Iraq is running at around 25 percent, double the national average.

Since 2004, a year after the U.S.-led invasion that ousted dictator Saddam Hussein, almost $450 billion of public funds has vanished into the pockets of shady politicians and businessmen, according to official figures.