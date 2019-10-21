   
Israel's Netanyahu gives up on forming new coalition as Gantz takes mandate

REUTERS
JERUSALEM
Published 21.10.2019
Updated 21.10.2019 20:51
Retired Israeli General Benny Gantz (C), one of the leaders of the Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) political alliance, visits the Jordan Valley site of Naharayim (AFP Photo)
Israel's president says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ended his quest to form a new coalition — a step that pushes the country into new political uncertainty.

Netanyahu fell short of securing a 61-seat parliamentary majority in last month's national election. But President Reuven Rivlin gave Netanyahu the first opportunity to form a government because he had more support, 55 seats, than any other candidate.

Netanyahu had hoped to form a broad "unity" government with his chief rival, former military chief Benny Gantz. But late Monday, Netanyahu announced he came up short.

Rivlin says he will now give Gantz a chance to form a government, though Gantz does not appear to have enough support either.

If Gantz fails, Israel could hold its third election in less than one year.

