250K Yemenis at brink of death from hunger

As the brutal war in Yemen continues to worsen the humanitarian situation for civilians in the country, the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that 250,000 Yemenis are on the brink of death from hunger.



"The ongoing conflict and its resulting economic crisis are the key factors behind food insecurity in Yemen," WHO said, adding that around 20 million Yemenis were "food insecure."



"Nearly a quarter of a million people are on the brink of starvation, if not urgent intervention," the humanitarian organization stressed.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is the former Saudi defense minister, and Saudi Arabia's allies launched Operation Decisive Storm in March 2015. The ongoing war has resulted in the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, with an estimated 24 million people, close to 80% of the population, are in need of assistance and protection in Yemen, according to the U.N. The Saudi-led coalition is continuing to target residential areas, with the latest U.N. report showing that 729 Yemeni children were killed or injured during 2018. Save the Children reported in March that 37 Yemeni children a month had been killed or injured by foreign bombs in the last year. Many atrocities have been reported so far, which have revealed multiple violations of human rights.