Israeli forces arrest Palestine's Jerusalem affairs minister

Israeli forces on Sunday arrested Palestine's Jerusalem Affairs Minister Fadi Hidmi, according to a local source.

Police forces and intelligence agents raided Hidmi's home in Jerusalem and took him into custody, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

It remains unclear why the minister was arrested.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the report.

Hidmi was detained by Israeli forces in September for questioning before being later released.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long Mideast conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might one day serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.

International law continues to view East Jerusalem, along with the entire West Bank, as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement construction there as illegal.