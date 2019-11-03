Video of Israeli soldier shooting Palestinian youth sparks outrage on social media

A video showing Israeli soldiers shooting Palestinian youth near the al-Zaeem checkpoint in the northeast of Jerusalem went viral on social media sparking outrage among its users.

The video shows Israeli soldiers ordering a Palestinian youth, who had no weapon on him, to stay away from them and then shooting and injuring him.

According to reports, the video was taken a year and a half ago, but was recently published online.

Video of Israeli soldier shooting Palestinian youth near the al-Zaeem checkpoint in northeast Jerusalem sparks social media outragehttps://t.co/QE5ZThMQA3 pic.twitter.com/A5liMt6HFm — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) November 3, 2019

The video provoked angry reactions among the Palestinian people, spreading on social media.

"Israeli police shoot a Palestinian man after releasing him! PURE TERRORISM," said one of the users on Twitter.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long Mideast conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel since 1967, might one day serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.

International law continues to view East Jerusalem, along with the entire West Bank, as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement construction there as illegal.