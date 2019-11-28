Israel destroys 4 homes of Palestinian prisoners in occupied West Bank

Israeli troops demolished four homes of Palestinian prisoners at dawn on Thursday in Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West Bank.

An Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent reported that the Israeli troops accompanied by bulldozers stormed Beit Kahel town west of Hebron and started demolishing the houses.

The houses belong to two arrested brothers, Qasem and Ahmed al-Asafera, their cousin Nassir al-Asafera and Yousef Zahur.

The Israeli authorities accuse the four Palestinians of killing an Israeli soldier in the Gush Etzion settlement, north of Hebron, in early August.

Following the demolition of the four houses, clashes erupted between Palestinians and the Israeli army in Beit Kahel town. The Israeli army used live rounds, rubber bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse the protesters.

Earlier in November, the Israeli rights group, B'Tselem, said that in the period between 2006 and Oct. 31 of this year, Israel demolished at least 1,489 Palestinian residential units in the West Bank, not including east Jerusalem, leaving 6,508 people – including at least 3,264 minors – homeless.