Daesh targets Iraqi military base hosting US soldiers

Several rockets were launched into Iraq's K1 military base near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk on Friday, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The base, which lies 15 km (9 miles) northwest of Kirkuk, houses U.S. military forces alongside Iraqi forces from the Federal Police and Counter-Terrorism Service, security sources said.

Kirkuk Police Chief Ali Kemal told Anadolu Agency that the Daesh terrorists carried out the attack with three Katyusha rockets.

Kemal noted that no casualties had yet been reported, adding that operations had immediately been launched in the area in order to capture the terrorists.

Although it has been two years since Iraq has been cleared of Daesh, the terror group's attacks continue in rural areas.

The US has eight military bases in Iraq, along with the K1 Military Base in Kirkuk.