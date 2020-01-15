Egyptian police detain 4 staff members of Anadolu Agency

Four staff members of Turkey's official Anadolu Agency, including one Turkish citizen, have been arrested and taken to an unknown location by Egyptian police in a raid on the news agency's Cairo office.



The agency said police officers stormed the office Tuesday evening, cutting off security cameras and internet connection and searching the office into the early hours on Wednesday.



Officers also confiscated the passports, cellphones and computers of staff. The officers involved refused to disclose the reason for the raid to a lawyer working for Anadolu Agency.



An Egyptian journalist who was at the office was released at midnight, while four others were taken to an unknown location Wednesday morning.



The detained staff include Hilmi Balcı, a Turkish national who is in charge of office’s finance and administrative affairs department, Egyptian citizens Hussein al-Qabbani and Hussein al-Abbas and Abdelselam Muhammad, who is also an employee of Turkey-based Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA). Kemalettin Eruygur, charge d’affaires for Turkey in Cairo, contacted Egyptian Foreign Ministry about the issue while Turkish Foreign Ministry officials were in talks with officials at Egypt’s embassy in Ankara, the agency reported.



Turkish Presidency’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said “this hostile act by Egypt’s coup administration towards Anadolu Agency staff displayed how low it stooped to.” “We condemn this hostile practice by Egyptian authorities to Turkish media,” he was quoted by AA.



The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the detentions were “without reason” and constituted “an act of harassment and intimidation against the Turkish media." The ministry “strongly condemned” the incident.



“This act of violence toward AA once again reveals both the Egyptian administration’s negative approach toward press freedom and its dire attitude to democracy and transparency. Western countries seemingly sensitive to press freedom and freedom of expression have contributed to this reckless behavior by turning a blind eye to violations (in Egypt). We expect the Egyptian authorities to immediately release the detained staff members of Anadolu Agency, including the Turkish citizen,” the statement said.



Şenol Kazancı, AA General Manager, says such an act against media was “unacceptable” and called for immediate release of the staff.



