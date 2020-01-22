Macron grows impatient with Israeli police during French church visit

During a visit to a church in Jerusalem, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday yelled at Israeli police and asked them to leave the site.

According to Israeli media outlets, the heated exchange occurred when Israeli police sought to enter the Church of Saint Anne, which is property of the French state.

"Respect the rules established for centuries, they will not change with me, I can tell you," Macron said in a raised voice captured in a video that went viral on social media.

He asked the police officers to "get out" and said that everybody knows the rules: "I don't like what you did in front of me," he added.

Macron arrived in Israel on Tuesday evening to participate in the 5th World Holocaust Forum, scheduled for Thursday in West Jerusalem.

The scene was reminiscent of a 1996 visit by then French President Jacques Chirac, who also got angry with Israeli security accompanying him in Jerusalem.

"What do you want, me to go back to my plane and go back to France?" Chirac screamed at the time.