Israeli jets strike Hamas targets in Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes against the Gaza Strip on Saturday.



The warplanes targeted weapon storage facilities and an underground infrastructure used by Hamas, the Israeli military said.



There were no reports of casualties.



The latest uptick of violence came after U.S. President Donald Trump enraged Palestinians with a controversial peace plan which would allow Israel to annex swathes of territory in the occupied West Bank.



But it has so far been on nothing like the scale of flare-ups last year.



Israel carried out air strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza early Friday.



Israel and Hamas have fought three wars, the latest in 2014 since the group seized the Gaza Strip from forces loyal to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007.



Violence has flared regularly along the Israel-Gaza border since Palestinians began protests on March 30 last year to demand rights to land lost to Israel in the 1948 war of its creation.



Israeli gunfire killed more than 220 Palestinians since the start of the demonstrations, which have included breaches of Israel's border fence.