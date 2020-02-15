Saudi strikes kill over 30 civilians in Yemen: UN

Airstrikes by a Riyadh-led military coalition fighting in Yemen killed 31 civilians on Saturday, the United Nations said, after a Saudi fighter jet crashed.

"Preliminary field reports indicate that on 15 February as many as 31 civilians were killed and 12 others injured in strikes that hit Al-Hayjah area ... in Al-Jawf governorate," said a statement from the office of the United Nations resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen.

Earlier on Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s state-run news agency quoted Col. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, as saying the Tornado warplane belonging to Saudi Arabia’s air force was shot down over the province of Jawf late Friday by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Houthi rebels released graphic images showing destroyed buildings and vehicles and dead bodies, claiming they were of the victims from the Saudi strike. They also released footage allegedly showing the downing of the Saudi aircraft and its wreckage.

The Yemen conflict began with the 2014 takeover of the capital Sanaa by the Houthis, who control much of the country’s north along the border with Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led military coalition allied with Yemen’s internationally recognized government has been fighting the Iranian-backed Houthis since 2015.

In a relentless campaign, Saudi-led airstrikes have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties and killed thousands of Yemeni civilians. The Houthis have used drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia.

The war has killed over 100,000 people and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages.