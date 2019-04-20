President Erdoğan issues Passover message

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday issued Passover (Pesach) greetings for Turkey's Jewish community.

"Our social structure, based on respect for peace and all beliefs, cemented with mutual love and respect and enriched by its differences, is the foundation of our firm unity and solidarity. On the occasion of their holidays, I would like to express my best wishes to all Jews, especially our Jewish citizens, with whom we live in peace, and greet them with my heart," Erdoğan said in his message.

Stressing Turkey's multicultural, multi-faith character, Erdoğan emphasized the importance that all sectors of Turkish society "live their religions and traditions freely."