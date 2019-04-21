President Erdoğan highlights tolerance in Easter message

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a message congratulating Turkey's Christian citizens on the occasion of the Easter holiday, emphasizing the importance of tolerance and acceptance.

"I congratulate with my sincerest feelings our Christian citizens of various churches and groups on Easter, one of their most important feasts," Erdoğan said.

He highlighted the importance of tolerance, mutual love, respect and solidarity, and the acceptance of differences as a richness, as the basis of peace and prosperity in the world.

"To us, who have been strengthening our unity and solidarity for centuries in this spirit, it is of utmost importance that all our citizens can freely practice their cultures, religions and traditions," Erdoğan said.

Easter marks the crucifixion of Jesus and his resurrection three days later. The majority of Turkish Christians are Orthodox and will celebrate the holiday next Sunday.