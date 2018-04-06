Legendary Safari Rally seeks revival in East Africa

In its heyday, half a century ago, East Africa's Safari Rally was renowned as being among the toughest in the world, a formidable challenge for car and driver, across escarpment and savanna. Winners have included Colin McRae, Carlos Sainz, Juha Kankkunen and Ari Vatanen, and the difference between victory and defeat sometimes depended on which car avoided herds of cattle wandering on the road. The rally's fall from grace was slow but steady and, after the 2002 edition, it was dropped from the World Rally Championship (WRC) altogether. It limped on in African competition for a few years but in 2015 and 2016 was reduced to a local Kenyan race. But now hopes are rising of a revival and a return to its past glory, with the motorsport governing body, the FIA, signaling the rally's possible return to the championship.

"The East Africa Safari Rally was not for the faint-hearted," recalled Kenyan driver Prem Choda, who participated from 1974 to 1985. "It required extra mental and physical stamina."

"It was a tough rally, usually covering between 7,000 to 8,000 kilometers of mostly hilly and rugged road terrain," he said.

The Safari Rally was diminished in the late 1970s when it became a Kenyan-only affair, a victim of regional political rivalries, and in 2003 it was crossed off the world circuit due to concerns over safety, organization and finances. The loss of the rally was an embarrassment to Kenya and it has been sorely missed by spectators, who enjoyed the roar of the engines through their neighborhoods and villages, and would often get their hands dirty helping to shove cars out of mud.

"If ever this country had an annual event that made the world stop and look in this direction, it was the Safari Rally," said veteran Kenyan sports journalist Roy Gachuhi. "We failed to build on a great heritage and we are the poorer for it."

The clamor for the rally's return to the championship has grown louder lately.

Hopes have been bolstered by the stated desire of FIA president Jean Todt - himself an eight-time Safari Rally participant - to see an African event back in the WRC.

"You deserve to have your rally back in the calendar," he said during a visit to Kenya last month.

But the road ahead remains unclear, warned FIA vice-president in charge of Africa, Surinder Thatthi, with tough conditions to be met for re-entry to the championship, including on road safety, course mapping, fees and sponsorship. One of the first big tests will come next year, with a rally intended to show what Kenya can do, and bolster its case for a return to the WRC calendar.