The first Turkish team to debut in Superbike

A Turkish team in motorcycle racing is a dream come true for Kenan Sofuoğlu, the former World Supersport champion who endeared the Turkish youth to the sports.

Sofuoğlu joined his protege Toprak Razgatlıoğlu to introduce Turkish Puccetti Racing Team Sunday ahead of this weekend's World Superbike Championship set to be held in Australia. Razgatlıoğlu is the sole Turkish member of the team composed of French and Japanese racers but still, it is an achievement for Turkish motorsports as it will be the first time Turkey would be officially represented in the race.

Razgatlıoğlu will ride a red and white motorcycle symbolizing the colors of the Turkish flag. Kenan Sofuoğlu, a five-time Supersport champion, told Anadolu Agency that he raced for different countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, but it was his dream to ride a motorcycle with "colors of the Turkish flag."

"Now, the racer I have mentored has achieved this dream," he said. Sofuoğlu said that having a Turkish team in the competition was significant especially to encourage young Turkish racers. Manuel Puccetti, the team's Italian manager, said they would work to bring a title for Razgatlıoğlu. "We want to have a champion like Sofuoğlu," he said.