Young Moto3 champ launches Qatar bid

Four months after winning Moto3 Valencia Grand Prix, Can Öncü is ready to step up the challenge when he travels to Qatar for the new motor racing season on Sunday.

The 15 year-old racer will compete for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team in the first stage of Moto3 World Championship season. The Turkish racer holds the double title as the youngest winner and first Turkish winner of Moto3 in Spain in his maiden race.

He has secured the top title in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup last season with 235 points and is already a rising star in the world of motor sports where Turks have made a name in the past few years. "I am nervous about this season but I am also confident because I am very familiar with all the tracks that I will compete on this season. I hope to achieve more but this season will be more like a time to gain more experience," he says.