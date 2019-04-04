New Sofuoğlu rising in Turkish motorsports

Bahattin Sofuoğlu, the 15-year-old cousin of Turkish motorsports legend Kenan Sofuoğlu, hopes to repeat the success of his famous kin when he travels to Spain this weekend to compete in the World Supersport Championship.

Kenan Sofuoğlu retired to serve as a lawmaker but keeps a close eye on his cousin and has personally trained him ahead of the prestigious event. Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, another accomplished racer, accompanied them in the training ahead of the Supersport event's first leg on April 7, of what will be a lengthy competition, ending in Qatar in October. Bahattin Sofuoğlu says he started training at the age of four when his father bought him a small motorbike and boasts several local titles in motor racing. His international debut will be with the Turkish Puccetti Racing Team alongside teammate Razgatlıoğlu.

"I am happy and excited. I came third in championship tests and I am very familiar with the track I will race on. I hope to get a good score, at least in the top three, so I can represent Turkey here in the best way possible. My cousin has retired but I can be next from our family to win an international title," he told Anadolu Agency (AA). Kenan Sofuoğlu, who boasts five Supersport World Championship titles in his 15-year racing career, says his cousin is part of the first Turkish team in motorcycle racing founded earlier this year. Bahattin Sofuoğlu will ride a 300cc motorbike while Razgatlıoğlu will compete in the 1,000cc category. "Bahattin's accomplishments are as good as Toprak's and he deserves the place in the team. I am hopeful since he finished third in the test runs. I believe that he will climb up the ladder to the upper categories within a few years," said Kenan Sofuoğlu.