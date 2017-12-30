Erdoğan’s ‘world is bigger than five’ inspires song

UN Jerusalem vote confirms world is bigger than US, Erdoğan says

The world is bigger than five

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's reformist motto "the world is bigger than five" became the main theme of a newly released song.

"The World Is Bigger Than Five" song, performed by a Swiss-based singer EK'rem, was shared on YouTube on Thursday.

The song was written by Turgay Evren at the initiative of ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Istanbul deputy Aziz Babuşçu.

The song's video features images of oppressed and struggling peoples from around the globe, including Myanmar, Syria, Palestine and various African countries.

According to Babuşçu, by showing the dramas experienced in the world's numerous regions the "The World Is Bigger Than Five" is trying to address people's feelings and call for action.

It was not the first time EK'rem and Evren teamed up. In July, they released a song called "My Beloved Turkey" to mark the first anniversary of a bloody coup attempt that killed more than 200 people on the night of July 15, 2016.

Erdoğan's "the world is bigger than five" mantra refers to the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, namely China, France, Russia, the U.K. and the U.S., who hold a veto power within the body.

The president often criticized the fact that these countries can block crucial international decisions regarding various delicate matters, calling for a U.N. reform.