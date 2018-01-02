Countdown to A Young Fest Semester starts

Organized for the fourth time, Genç Bi' Şenlik (A Young Fest,) a youth festival without alcohol or cigarettes, will feature famous artists at the semester program on Jan. 20. Held in 2015 for the first time, the event pulls ahead to be the biggest youth festival in Turkey where people above the age of 21 cannot attend. The festival will have a full day of fun held at Ülker Sports Arena.

"A Young Fest," where more than 80 students from Istanbul's most prestigious high schools took part in the preparations, will host various social responsibility projects, culture, art and sports activities along with stage performances.

Youth to have fun with favorite artists Teoman, Manga, Ezhel, Pera, Dolu Kadehi Ters Tut and Oğuzhan Uğur will perform at the event, where many activities and surprises await youth attendees.