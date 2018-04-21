Electronic music to shake capital

Electronic music series Big Burn Nights will be in Ankara after Istanbul with a large list. A new festival experience, Big Burn Nights will bring a new perspective to the festival concept with two locations, four floors and 35 different artists.

On Apr. 22, Big Burn Nights will bring together successful, local and international figures of hip-hop and electronic music in Pixel and 6:45 KK Ankara, which will open the doors for people at 6 p.m. In this mini-festival, where audiences can enter four different parties on four floors with one ticket, they can listen to the performances of different musicians and DJs. DJ and producer Francesca Lombardo, who was born in Italy and charted her own way in electronic music after an education in classical music, Turkish hip-hop music's unique gift CEZA, famous hip-hop artist Sansar Salvo, Guy Mantzur, who shakes dance floors with house, progressive house, tech and tech house songs, Holger Hecler, who started his career in Berlin and blends Deep House, Minimal and Techno music with special formulates, and the strong voice of rap music Fate Fat will perform on this special night.